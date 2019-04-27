Independent Bookstore Day Party

The Bookstore Plus has a fun filled day of free events planned. They will kick of the day with free mimosas from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, or while supplies last. "The Living Reading Space" will take place from 9:30 AM-5:00 PM, and free cupcakes will be served at noon. From 1:00-3:00 PM: Kiley Frank, children’s book author, will be signing copies of her new book, "Tomorrow Is Waiting" and from 3:00-5:00 PM: Maxwell Eaton III, children’s book author, will be signing his funny and educational books in his “Truth About” series. Also, taking place all day will be The World's Easiest Scavenger Hunt. Take a walk around the store for a literary scavenger hunt. One lucky participant will win a $50 gift certificate for completing the scavenger hunt. And last but not least, stay tuned for a secret code to be released on social media (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) for a chance to receive $2 dollars off a $10 dollar purchase or more.

Please support your local bookstore and join in on the fun!