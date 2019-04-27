Saturday, April 27th is the fifth annual Independent Bookstore Day. Celebrations will be going on all day at Lake City Books and Writers Nook at 164 Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh, New York.

Montreal Poet Michael Bournazian will read from his two poetry collections, #tweetstorm and Son of a Beach from 11:00am until noon.

All afternoon there will be demonstrations of a variation of Canasta merging the different Canadian and American rules by authors Hindi Packard and Nancy Kaplan. Local photographer Patti Laflam will show how she takes her amazing photographs.

There will be activities for children as well as classic fairy tales performed on a tiny stage throughout the afternoon.

Besides all the instore activities there will be exclusive books and merchandise available only through Independent Bookstores.

Independent Bookstore Day, Saturday April 27th from 10:00am until 5:00pm at Lake City Books and Writers Nook, 164 Boynton Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY.