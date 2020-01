Indian Lake Writers Group

The Indian Lake Writer’s Group will meet Tuesdays, January 14; January 28; February 11; February 25 at 10:30 at the Indian Lake Library. Beginners are encouraged to join, but we welcome anyone interested in writing fiction, non-fiction, poetry, essays, etc. Writers are encouraged to bring something they are working on to share with your fellow writers.

We are a friendly and supportive group, any experience level is welcome.