Presentation: Industry and Immigration in Clinton County

Explore the role immigration played in the growth of early industry in Clinton County. Immigrants impacted the success of our logging, farming and mining industries, to name a few. Learn where immigrants found employment and how they became part of America. Photos from the CCHA collection will be used to tell the story. Jan Couture, a retired teacher, Town of Saranac Historian and CCHA Board Trustee, will share her research, which began with a grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program to provide this information to local schools.

The event is a collaboration between the Lake Forest Senior Living Community and the Clinton County Historical Association and is free and open to the public.