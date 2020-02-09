Inez Milholland, Martyr of the Women’s Suffrage

Suffragist Inez Milholland, a graduate of Vassar College, was also a reform worker, athlete, socialite, English suffragette, lawyer, and persuasive speaker. She exhausted herself campaigning for women’s right to vote in 1916 and died at the age of 30. Her grave is in the Lewis Cemetery amid the Adirondack hills. After her death, Inez became an iconic symbol that inspired the National Woman’s Party to intensify its efforts for Votes for Women. Using costumes, props, and music, Sandra Weber portrays the life and legacy of the woman who made suffrage fashionable–Inez Milholland Boisssevain.

Sandra Weber has authored several books about Adirondack history, mountain hiking, and women. Her book Breaking Trail: Remarkable Women of the Adirondacks (with folksinger Peggy Lynn) profiles the diverse lives of 25 women and Two in the Wilderness (with photos by Carl Heilman) describes the adventures of Sandra and her 11-year-old daughter as they backpack through the High Peaks together. She is also well-known for her dramatic portrayals of Mary Brown in “Times of Trouble,” and of Mother Johnson, Jeanne Robert Foster, Grace Hudowalski, and other women in “Mountain Women Can Be Heroes” (with Peggy Lynn). From her base camp in Elizabethtown, Sandra enjoys exploring legends, paddling, and hiking. In 2003, she finished climbing all forty-six high peaks becoming Adirondack Forty-Sixer #5227.

All Cabin Fever Sunday Lectures begin at 1:30pm in the ADKX Auditorium. Find the full list of lectures at: https://www.theadkx.org/exhibitions-events/cabin-fever-sunday