Inquiry into the Revolutionary War Mind: Dr. Potts & Rev. Allen

Chicago Art Institute Dr. Jonathan Potts

Inquiry into the Revolutionary Mind: What Were You Thinking Doctor Jonathan Potts and Reverend Thomas Allen?

Modern day historian Paul Andriscin turns back the time machine to interview two men who cared for the well-being of the soldiers at Mount Independence. Meet Dr. Jonathan Potts, physician-surgeon for the Continental Army in this region, and Reverend Thomas Allen, Army chaplain here in the fall of 1776 and in June 1777. Included in regular admission ($5.00 adults/free under 15).