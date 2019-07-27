Inquiry into the Revolutionary War Mind: Dr. Potts & Rev. Allen

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770

Inquiry into the Revolutionary Mind: What Were You Thinking Doctor Jonathan Potts and Reverend Thomas Allen?

Modern day historian Paul Andriscin turns back the time machine to interview two men who cared for the well-being of the soldiers at Mount Independence. Meet Dr. Jonathan Potts, physician-surgeon for the Continental Army in this region, and Reverend Thomas Allen, Army chaplain here in the fall of 1776 and in June 1777. Included in regular admission ($5.00 adults/free under 15).

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770
802-948-2000
