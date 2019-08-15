The Ins and Outs of Herbal Infused Vinegars with Margo Mullein. #1353-0815.

Herbal infused vinegars are easy to make and wonderful to take! Using just a few simple ingredients from the great outdoors, we will create vinegar infusions that can be used in a variety of ways for internal and/or external applications. As we chop, we'll discuss the many benefits of apple cider vinegar and the added value in combining its restorative properties with wild plants, cultivated herbs and veggies! During our time together, you will have the opportunity to make an herbal infused vinegar of your choice, and my "must have" curative formula for cold weather imbalances.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $25.