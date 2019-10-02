SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education

INSTANT POT 101 NEW!

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Would you like to learn more about cooking with an Instant Pot? Instant Pot 101 will teach safety tips and explain various functions of this handy appliance. This course will provide a demonstration of making easy and inexpensive plant-based recipes for breakfast, a one-pot main dish and a snack.

Join us and find out how to make simple, home-cooked meals in an instant!

Instructor: JoAnna Sheridan, Grandma Jo’s Healthy Kitchen

Price: $25 (Course price includes a $5 materials fee.)

CRN: 10088