21st Century Theatre Festival: "The Infinite Wench"

A mix of sport, poetry, and current events, "The Infinite Wrench" is a mechanism that unleashes a barrage of two-minute plays for a live audience. Each play offers something different, be it funny, profound, elegant, disgusting, topical, irrelevant, terrifying, or a song. With new plays every week, this is the Neo-Futurists’ ongoing and ever-changing attempt to shift the conventions of live performance and speak to audiences including those unreached or unmoved by traditional theater. It's fun, ever-changing, edgy, hip, and totally created for this moment right now. Co-sponsored and with an opening act by Middlebury Discount Comedy. Free

21st Century Theatre Festival is a theatre series dedicated to bringing new works by diverse theatre artists from NYC and Chicago to Middlebury, Vermont, hosted by Associate Professor of Theatre, Claudio Medeiros and Assistant Professor of Theatre, Michole Biancosino.