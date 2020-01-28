Keynote Speaker Dr. Ibram X. Kendi

The Office of the Vice President for Human Resources, Diversity and Multicultural Affairs is excited to announce UVM’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Education and Learning Series to be held January 2020. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, a New York Times bestselling author, Founding Director of The Antiracist Research & Policy Center at American University, and frequent ideas columnist at The Atlantic.

Please save the date and join the UVM community for his keynote presentation to be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in Ira Allen Chapel.

Tickets are FREE and REQUIRED. They are available starting January 21st at 8AM from https://uvmtickets.universitytickets.com/

The keynote presentation is sponsored by President Suresh V. Garimella, the Department of Student Life, and the Office of the Vice President for Human Resources, Diversity and Multicultural Affairs.

Disability-related accommodations can be arranged through Student Accessibility Services by calling 802-656-7753. More information will be forthcoming about all of the MLK Celebration, Education and Learning Events on our website.