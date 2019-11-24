Interfaith Council of Plattsburgh and Clinton County Invitation to Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

The Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 24 at North Country Alliance Church located at 7 Northern Avenue in Plattsburgh. This service is sponsored by the Interfaith Council of Plattsburgh & Clinton County and is inclusive of all faith communities. Donations of non-perishable healthy foods, as well as monetary, for the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf will be collected at the service. All are welcome to attend.