Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

North Country Alliance Church 7 Northern Avenue, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 24 at North Country Alliance Church located at 7 Northern Avenue in Plattsburgh. This service is sponsored by the Interfaith Council of Plattsburgh & Clinton County and is inclusive of all faith communities. Donations of non-perishable healthy foods, as well as monetary, for the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf will be collected at the service. All are welcome to attend.

Info

North Country Alliance Church 7 Northern Avenue, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Religious Events
518-572-7879
