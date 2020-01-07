Stony Creek Intergenerational Snowshoe Walk

Stay active, healthy, and connected during the winter months, and join us as we enjoy the beautiful outdoors and get some exercise at the same time. This intergenerational snowshoe opportunity is open to individuals of all ages, and will also include discussion about dietary and hydration needs during outdoor winter activities.

This event is the first of Cornell’s 2020 intergenerational Wellness Through the Generations events. This guided easy and short snowshoe event is open to people of all ages and abilities.

Attendees should meet at noon at the Dean Farm Heritage Trail (the Stony Creek nature trails) on Murray Road. This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is recommended in case of cancellation due to inclement weather.

For more information on this event and future intergenerational programs, or to sign up, contact Marybeth at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at mem467@cornell.edu or (518) 623-3291.