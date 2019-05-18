International Dance Party Free Workout Class!

On May 18 certified SharQui instructors around the world will host free "3 Wishes" bellydance parties to help fans celebrate the long-awaited premier of Disney's live action Aladdin, which comes out May 24.Participants in this free event will learn the essential movements of authentic bellydance and take home a free digital album of bellydance music for their own 1001 Nights party. Certified SharQui instructors can be found around the world. SharQui is accredited by major fitness governing bodies ACE, AFAA, and NASM, and takes its name from the Arabic 'Raks Sharki, Dance of the East', known in the West as bellydance.• Participants should dress comfortably but with some added bling; suitable for a night out in Agrabah - we supply the jangling hip scarves • To reserve your tickets and receive a free SharQui workout album of original bellydance music for your own Aladdin-inspired dance party, go to SharQui.com/3wishes

Liesa Bassoi Pedersen will be hosting her local Three Wishes event on Saturday, May 18th, from 12-1pm at BeauSoleil Tanning, 34 Skyway Plaza Plattsburgh NY.Liesa became a certified SharQui instructor in 2018 and is the director of The Masouda World Dance Ensemble (est. 1993 Plattsburgh NY), whose performances have ranged from Diversity Celebrations, nightclubs, & gala theatrical events; to community events & benefits.