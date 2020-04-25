ESAM Maneuvering a drone

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum and Schenectady County Community College will present a full day course: “Intro to Flying Drones” on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 8:30 am – 5:30 pm. This program is offered in conjunction with SUNY Schenectady and the Empire State Aerosciences Museum (ESAM).

The face of the aviation industry is rapidly changing because of UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) (drones). Integrating them safely into the national airspace system is a growing challenge. The rules and regulations are set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Recently, the rules and regulations for hobbyists have changed with additional resources and requirements to be rolled out. Some of the requirements will require most recreational drone pilots to take an online FAA aeronautical knowledge and safety test. This course will provide information for the hobbyist to understand how to operate a UAS legally, responsibly, and safely within the national airspace. Other topics include ethical uses of UAS, where you can and cannot fly, traveling with your UAS, resources to help identify and plan for safe flights, and how to use your UAS for commercial purposes. As part of course fee, students will receive a RYZE DJI Tello Boost Combo and GameSIR T1D Controller, which will be used during instruction. Instructors will cover getting the drone off the ground, into the air, learning the flight controls, and landing it safely. The course is taught by experts who not only enjoy flying their UAS for recreation, but also fly UAS as part of public safety teams and commercial applications. Students must bring a cell phone to class. For more information call Schenectady County Community College at (518) 595-1101 (Ext 3 or 4).