Intro to Photography

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804

October 7 to November 11

Mondays | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Learn the basics of digital photography. This class will cover topics including understanding exposure, depth field, shutter speed and ISO/ASA, composition, manipulation and displaying images. All levels are welcome.

Participants must bring their own camera to use in class.

Instructor: Philip Bacon

Price: $125

CRN: 10101

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804 View Map
518-743-2238
