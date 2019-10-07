Intro to Photography

SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education

October 7 to November 11

Mondays | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Learn the basics of digital photography. This class will cover topics including understanding exposure, depth field, shutter speed and ISO/ASA, composition, manipulation and displaying images. All levels are welcome.

Participants must bring their own camera to use in class.

Instructor: Philip Bacon

Price: $125

CRN: 10101