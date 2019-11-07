Intro to QuickBooks Online

Clinton Community College 136 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Is QuickBooks Online Right for You?

Join the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and guest speaker Forrest Edwards, senior accountant with Alexander Edwards & Company CPAs, as he addresses the importance of choosing the right software to manage your business finances. During a live demonstration, Forrest will review various time-saving functions QuickBooks online offers:

  • Set up your company
  • Everyday Transactions
  • Understand Accounting
  • End of Session - Q&A Session

Cost: $35 per person

Advanced registration is required for this event.

Networking begins at 5:00 PM and the presentation will start promptly at 5:30 PM.

Please register online at www.clinton.edu/sbdc or by calling the SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College at 518.324.7232

518-324-7232
