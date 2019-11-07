Intro to QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks official logo QuickBooks Online Logo

Is QuickBooks Online Right for You?

Join the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and guest speaker Forrest Edwards, senior accountant with Alexander Edwards & Company CPAs, as he addresses the importance of choosing the right software to manage your business finances. During a live demonstration, Forrest will review various time-saving functions QuickBooks online offers:

Set up your company

Everyday Transactions

Understand Accounting

End of Session - Q&A Session

Cost: $35 per person

Advanced registration is required for this event.

Networking begins at 5:00 PM and the presentation will start promptly at 5:30 PM.

Please register online at www.clinton.edu/sbdc or by calling the SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College at 518.324.7232