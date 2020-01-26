Intro to Hiking for Beginners - Map and Compass

Would you love to start hiking but don't know how to start? Are you intimidated by trying to decide where to go, what to bring, or what to expect? Would you like to meet other hikers at the same experience level as you? Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker in how to use a map and a compass. Come for one session or them all! We'll have a short lesson and then head out for a hike together! All ages and abilities are welcome.