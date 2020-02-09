Intro to Hiking for Beginners

Would you love to start hiking but don’t know how to start? Are you intimidated by trying to decide where to go, what to bring, or what to expect? Would you like to meet other hikers at the same experience level as you? Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Come for one session or them all! We’ll have a short lesson and then head out for a hike together! All ages and abilities are welcome.

Please note: All Point Au Roche State Park programs meet at the Nature Center unless otherwise indicated. *There is always an alternative, indoor back-up plan for outdoor programs that is available in case of bad weather! Come anyway, there will always be something to do and to learn! *Our nature programs are always open to children and adults of all abilities, and all programs can be adapted to accommodate participants with disabilities or specific needs. Please contact the Park Naturalist with any concerns.

****If trail conditions are such that snowshoes will be necessary for a walk, the Nature Center now has limited quantities in all sizes available to borrow – first come, first served! Beginners are always welcome! If you do have your own snowshoes, please bring them and save loaners for those who don’t have any.**** For more information about upcoming events, visit https://parks.ny.gov/parks/30/details.aspx

Have questions? Contact the Park Naturalist by e-mail at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or by phone at 518-563-0369 (Park Office) or 518-563-6444 (Nature Center)