Intro to Hiking for Beginners

Would you love to start hiking but don’t know how to start? Are you intimidated by trying to decide where to go, what to bring, or what to expect? Would you like to meet other hikers at the same experience level as you? Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. We’ll have a short lesson and then head out for a hike together! All ages and abilities are welcome.

Please note: All Point Au Roche State Park programs meet at the Nature Center unless otherwise indicated.

Have questions? Contact the Park Naturalist by e-mail at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or by phone at 518-563-0369 (Park Office) or 518-563-6444 (Nature Center)