Introduction to Chip Carving with Dennis Wilson. #1456-0629. 2 Days. June 29&30.

Adirondack Folk School Introduction to Chip Carving

This course will introduce students to the traditional craft of chip carving - a type of woodcarving in which a small knife is used to incise decorative floral and geometric designs into basswood or butternut. The design is created by the removal of small pieces (chips) of the wood. Chip carving is an ancient, traditional craft. Chip carved plates, jewelry and keepsake boxes, trays, breadboards, furniture and other items can make wonderful gifts and also decorate the home with traditional motifs. Some previous carving experience is helpful, but not necessary.

Tuition $210. Member Tuition $170. Materials fee $23.

NOTE: Chip carving knives will be supplied by the school. Students wishing to purchase a chip carving knife should do so from either mychipcarving.com or chipcarving.com. An Introductory Chip Carving book may be helpful, as well.