Introduction to Cold Process Soap Making with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1382-0817

Adirondack Folk School Introduction to Cold Process Soap Making

This class is an introduction to the cold process method of soap making. Students will get a lesson in lye safety and will participate in the making of the soap. Students will leave with a loaf of soap that will yield about eight bars. Finally, while this is an introductory class, there will be discussion about ways to acquire further knowledge/skills.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $15.

NOTE: Please wear a long-sleeve shirt and bring a washed out and clean 1/2-gallon paper milk carton.