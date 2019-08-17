Introduction to Cold Process Soap Making with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1382-0817
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Introduction to Cold Process Soap Making
This class is an introduction to the cold process method of soap making. Students will get a lesson in lye safety and will participate in the making of the soap. Students will leave with a loaf of soap that will yield about eight bars. Finally, while this is an introductory class, there will be discussion about ways to acquire further knowledge/skills.
Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $15.
NOTE: Please wear a long-sleeve shirt and bring a washed out and clean 1/2-gallon paper milk carton.