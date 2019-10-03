Introduction to Drawing

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804

INTRODUCTION TO DRAWING

October 3 to 31

Thursdays | 6 to 8 pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

If you love to sketch or would like to learn, this course is perfect for you! Explore the expressive possibilities of drawing including the basic elements of sketching and drawing such as lines, space and perspective. Discover the secrets of shading solid forms and learn the language of drawing and how to convey your ideas.

Participants must bring a charcoal pencil, eraser and drawing pad to class.

Instructor: Valeria Orozco

Price: $55

CRN: 10089

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
518-743-2238
