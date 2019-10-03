Introduction to Drawing
Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education
INTRODUCTION TO DRAWING
October 3 to 31
Thursdays | 6 to 8 pm | Queensbury Campus
Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238
If you love to sketch or would like to learn, this course is perfect for you! Explore the expressive possibilities of drawing including the basic elements of sketching and drawing such as lines, space and perspective. Discover the secrets of shading solid forms and learn the language of drawing and how to convey your ideas.
Participants must bring a charcoal pencil, eraser and drawing pad to class.
Instructor: Valeria Orozco
Price: $55
CRN: 10089