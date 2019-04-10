INTRODUCTION TO DRAWING

Spring brochure Spring brochure

April 10 to May 8

Wednesdays | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

If you love to sketch or would like to learn, this course is perfect for you! Explore the expressive possibilities of drawing including the basic elements of sketching and drawing such as lines, space and perspective. Discover the secrets of shading solid forms and learn the language of drawing and how to convey your ideas.

Participants must bring a charcoal pencil, eraser and drawing pad to class.

Instructor: Valeria Orozco

Price: $45

CRN: 20057

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu