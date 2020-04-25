Introduction to Fly Fishing

Adirondack Interpretive Center 5922 NY-28N, Newcomb, New York 12852

At this one-day workshop, you will be introduced to the art and science of fly fishing. Instruction will focus on the basics of fly casting, gear, and technique. Licensed Fishing Guide Rick Kovacs will be your instructor for this event. No equipment or experiences required. Just bring your lunch and willingness to learn something new or work on your skills. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $40 fee required .Register by email at aic@esf.edu by April 18th.

Adirondack Interpretive Center 5922 NY-28N, Newcomb, New York 12852 View Map
Educational Events, Sporting Events
