Introduction to Pyrography

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

In this class you will be introduced to the wonderful art of pyrography (wood burning). You will learn all the basics, including the different tips of your wood burning tool and how to transfer your design onto the wood.

Instructor: Bret Collier

Price: $115 (Course price includes a $30 materials fee.)

CRN: 20076

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.com

Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
