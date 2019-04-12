Introduction to Pyrography

× Expand Spring 2019 Brochure Spring 2019 Brochure

In this class you will be introduced to the wonderful art of pyrography (wood burning). You will learn all the basics, including the different tips of your wood burning tool and how to transfer your design onto the wood.

Instructor: Bret Collier

Price: $115 (Course price includes a $30 materials fee.)

CRN: 20076

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.com