Introduction to Pyrography
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Spring 2019 Brochure
In this class you will be introduced to the wonderful art of pyrography (wood burning). You will learn all the basics, including the different tips of your wood burning tool and how to transfer your design onto the wood.
Instructor: Bret Collier
Price: $115 (Course price includes a $30 materials fee.)
CRN: 20076
