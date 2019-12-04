Introduction to Quick Books
SUNY Adirondack - Wilton Center 696 State Route 9, Gansevoort, New York 12831
Over the course of two, three-hour, in-classroom sessions, students will learn the basic functions and applications of QuickBooks 2018 software. Learn about setting up a company; creating lists; managing inventory, product sales, and invoicing; processing payments; working with bank accounts and paying bills. If you are managing a small business, are an independent contractor or have accounting responsibilities at your organization, this course may help you get started!