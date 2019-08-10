Introduction to Soldering and Brazing with Jacques Gallant. #1414-0810. 1 day.

We will start out our day at 400 deg F and finish the day at 2000 deg F, touching all the common solders, silver and spelters along the way. Students will get hands-on experience doing simple joints with each process using electric heat and different gas torches. This is an introduction to how to join metals for anyone interested in working steel, brass, copper or stainless steel. We will talk about safety, setting up equipment and where to buy supplies and tools on any budget, for any project.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $20.