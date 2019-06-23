Introduction to Hiking With Kids

Would you love to start hiking with your kids but don’t know how to start? Are you intimidated by trying to decide where to go, what to bring, or what to expect? Are you an experienced hiker but would like to meet other families who hike with their kids as well? Join the Park Naturalist and representatives from Hike It Baby Adirondack Coast for a group discussion about the pleasures and perils of hiking with young children, then we’ll head out for a short hike together! Topics may include mid-trail meltdowns, the vital importance of snacks, potty training in the woods, and more! There will also be some baby carriers available to try out or to borrow for the hike – first come, first served. All ages welcome!

Please note: There is always an alternative, indoor back-up plan for outdoor programs and that is available in case of bad weather! Come anyway, there will always be something to do and to learn!*Our nature programs are always open to children and adults of all abilities, and all programs can be adapted to accommodate participants with disabilities or specific needs. Please contact the Park Naturalist with any concerns.

For more information about upcoming events, visit https://parks.ny.gov/parks/30/details.aspx

Have questions? Contact the Park Naturalist by email at Kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or by phone at 518-563-0369 (park office) or 518-563-6444 (Saturday 10-3 and Sunday 12-3).