Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105

to Google Calendar - Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105 - 2020-01-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105 - 2020-01-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105 - 2020-01-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105 - 2020-01-05 09:00:00

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $15.

To every season turn, turn, turn! This course is for people who have an interest in learning how to turn. The emphasis will be on learning how to use the lathe and tools safely and correctly. In this class you will learn the basics of creating spindle-based objects. Then you will use your new-found skills to create a candlestick and a wooden pen. Friends and family will be truly impressed! You'll need to take this class before moving on to the more advanced turning classes.

NOTE: For your safety: no loose-fitting clothes, hair tied back, comfortable shoes and no jewelry. If sensitive to wood dust registration for turning classes is not recommended.

Info

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
518-696-2400
to Google Calendar - Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105 - 2020-01-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105 - 2020-01-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105 - 2020-01-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. # 1564-0105 - 2020-01-05 09:00:00