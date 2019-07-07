Introduction to Woodturning with John Kingsley. #1316-0707. 1/2 day.

Adirondack Folk School Introduction to Woodturning

To every season turn, turn, turn! This course is for people who have an interest in learning how to turn. The emphasis will be on learning how to use the lathe and tools safely and correctly. In this class you will learn the basics of creating spindle-based objects. Then you will use your new-found skills to create a candlestick and a wooden pen. Friends and family will be truly impressed! You'll need to take this class before moving on to the more advanced turning classes.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $15.

NOTE: For your safety: no loose-fitting clothes, hair tied back, comfortable shoes and no jewelry. If sensitive to wood dust registration for turning classes is not recommended.