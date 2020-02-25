Discussion: "Latest in Annual Flowers and Vegetables"

Plants from Red Wagon Plants

Julie Rubaud, Red Wagon Plants owner, will discuss what's new and interesting, from her perspective, in the world of annual flowers, vegetables and herbs. While many seed companies and nurseries try to wow us with the latest in plant breeding, the truth is that these are often not much more than marketing gimmicks. Julie will share with us some of her favorite ways of using "old" plants in new ways and how she trials "new" varieties to determine which plants make the cut for becoming part of the Red Wagon plant list each year.

There will be time to discuss and share participants' favorite varieties and innovative uses of old favorites.