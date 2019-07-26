Ivory&Gold® in concert

Jeff and Anne Barnhart

Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $25 for general admission, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under. Presale tickets are available on the Arts Center's website, adirondackarts.org. Beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available. This concert is generously sponsored by Tony Zazula and Mark Chamberlain.

The duo, consisting of Anne Barnhart (flute and vocals) and Jeff Barnhart (piano and vocals), was formed in 2001 to perform at the prestigious annual Jazz Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho. Subsequently, Ivory&Gold® has appeared in hundreds of venues from coast-to-coast and have played to packed houses on six of the seven continents. This husband and wife team continues to thrill audiences with music, history, and humor. Their versatility and rapport create an incomparable listening experience for all ages. Ivory&Gold® describe their style of music as, “Eclectic Americana”. A typical concert will feature a wide variety of styles from Ragtime to Swing, Blues to Broadway, and Folk to Gospel.