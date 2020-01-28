January Book Club: The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry
The Book Nook 7a Broadway, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Join us as we discuss the book, The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin. About the book: A. J. Fikry’s life is not at all what he expected it to be. He lives alone, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare collection of Poe poems, has been stolen. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, its unexpected arrival gives Fikry the chance to make his life over--and see everything anew.