January Book Club: The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry

Join us as we discuss the book, The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin. About the book: A. J. Fikry’s life is not at all what he expected it to be. He lives alone, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare collection of Poe poems, has been stolen. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, its unexpected arrival gives Fikry the chance to make his life over--and see everything anew.