January Jams Open Mic
Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987
Open Mic, Every Sunday in January, 2pm - 6pm
The January Jams return to the Recovery Lounge this Sunday! Come and enjoy the musical offerings of this popular annual event that continues to warm us all up in the dead of winter. All levels of play are welcome to share their songs, stories, and any other form of stage entertainment. Sign up starts at 2pm. Musicians who sign up can expect to play two or three songs depending on the turn out. Free Admission, donations appreciated.