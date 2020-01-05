January Jams Open Mic

Open Mic, Every Sunday in January, 2pm - 6pm

The January Jams return to the Recovery Lounge this Sunday! Come and enjoy the musical offerings of this popular annual event that continues to warm us all up in the dead of winter. All levels of play are welcome to share their songs, stories, and any other form of stage entertainment. Sign up starts at 2pm. Musicians who sign up can expect to play two or three songs depending on the turn out. Free Admission, donations appreciated.