Jay Fire Department 4th of July Celebration

Jay Volunteer Fire Department 13029 NYS Route 9N, Jay, New York 12941

• Theme “Old Time July 4th Celebration”

• Grounds open at 11am (no entry fee) free parking along Route 9N Physical address: 13029 NYS Route 9N Jay NY 12941

• Parade starts at traditional time of Noon. Starts at rest area just south of the hamlet on Rt 9N and follows Rt 9N to the Firehouse

• Parade line-up starts at 11am (sign-in at the Rt 9N rest area or call to sign-up) Prizes! Possible Band/music

• Food Booths (all day)

• Local Craft Beer from Valcour Brewing of Plattsburgh (all day)

• Local Classic Rock Band – ON3 (playing 4 to 8)

• Games of Chance and Skill for all ages (all day)

• Bounce House (all day)

• Dunking Booth (all day)

• Organized Children Games (ages 5 to 12 with times to be announced)

• Craft Fair Booths (Vendors needed – new placement from last year – cost $25)

• Pull Tabs (all day)

• Bingo (after parade to 4 and 5 to fireworks)

• Raffle and Silent Auction (Donations accepted)

• Fireworks at dusk (around 8:30 9:00) (Business and private donations accepted)

CONTACTS:

Parade / General Info: Jim Crowningshield - jcrown@jaynyfire.com, 518-534-4143

Raffles/Silent Auction: Josh Crowningshield - jcrown@jaynyfire.com, 518-956-3790

Ad Booklet / T-shirt ads: Donovan Leon - Rangerleon72@gmail.com, 518-637-3454

Craft Fair Booth Rental: Dr. Seth Rosenblum - Jaynews@me.com, 518-569-2413

See website www.jaynyfire.com and Facebook “Jay Volunteer Fire Department”

Info

518-534-4143
