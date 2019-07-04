Jay Fire Department 4th of July Celebration
Jay Volunteer Fire Department 13029 NYS Route 9N, Jay, New York 12941
• Theme “Old Time July 4th Celebration”
• Grounds open at 11am (no entry fee) free parking along Route 9N Physical address: 13029 NYS Route 9N Jay NY 12941
• Parade starts at traditional time of Noon. Starts at rest area just south of the hamlet on Rt 9N and follows Rt 9N to the Firehouse
• Parade line-up starts at 11am (sign-in at the Rt 9N rest area or call to sign-up) Prizes! Possible Band/music
• Food Booths (all day)
• Local Craft Beer from Valcour Brewing of Plattsburgh (all day)
• Local Classic Rock Band – ON3 (playing 4 to 8)
• Games of Chance and Skill for all ages (all day)
• Bounce House (all day)
• Dunking Booth (all day)
• Organized Children Games (ages 5 to 12 with times to be announced)
• Craft Fair Booths (Vendors needed – new placement from last year – cost $25)
• Pull Tabs (all day)
• Bingo (after parade to 4 and 5 to fireworks)
• Raffle and Silent Auction (Donations accepted)
• Fireworks at dusk (around 8:30 9:00) (Business and private donations accepted)
CONTACTS:
Parade / General Info: Jim Crowningshield - jcrown@jaynyfire.com, 518-534-4143
Raffles/Silent Auction: Josh Crowningshield - jcrown@jaynyfire.com, 518-956-3790
Ad Booklet / T-shirt ads: Donovan Leon - Rangerleon72@gmail.com, 518-637-3454
Craft Fair Booth Rental: Dr. Seth Rosenblum - Jaynews@me.com, 518-569-2413
See website www.jaynyfire.com and Facebook “Jay Volunteer Fire Department”