Jazz at the Fire Hall

Hosted by Hill & Hollow Music

Saranac Fire Department 3277 Route 3, Saranac, New York 12981

Three Shows at the Saranac Volunteer Fire Department: A pair of the hottest names in contemporary jazz join the North Country’s favorite vibes player Tim Collins for three shows.  Featuring the Jensen Sisters: Ingrid Jensen on trumpet and Christine Jensen on alto sax; with Marcos Varela, bass; Jon Wikan, drums; and Tim Collins, vibes. The Wickmoore Jazz Trio open each show. Friday, March 20 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 pm; and Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 pm. $20 at the door, includes refreshments. More info call 518-293-7613 or email hillholl@hughes.net

Info

518-293-7613
