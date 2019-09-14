Jazz at the Lake: Lake George Jazz Weekend 2019
Shepard Park 271 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845
The 2019 Lake George Jazz Weekend is September 14 & 15 in Shepard Park! The festival features free concerts by talented jazz musicians all weekend long. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and picnic while enjoying the music from the lawn. You can also listen from your boat behind Shepard Park Beach.
2019 Schedule:
Saturday, September 14
- 1:00PM: Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra
- 2:45PM: Wayne Escoffery Quartet
- 4:30PM: Chano Dominguez - Piano Iberico
- 7:30PM: Nate Smith + KINFOLK
Sunday, September 15
- 1:00PM: John Ellis & Double-Wide
- 2:45PM: Nicole Zuraitis
- 4:30PM: Dafnis Prieto Sextet