Jenkins Mountain Scramble Trail 10k and Half Marathon

The Jenkins Mountain Scramble half marathon and 10k will take you down logging roads, wooded trails, rooted single-track, over bridges and around ponds.

There will be a few support stations along the route but racers should carry what they will need, otherwise. Runners should be prepared for varying trail & weather conditions, and 2,364ft of elevation gain.

The half marathon will feature a gradual climb to the summit of Jenkins Mountain (2,513 ft.) and a steep, well-marked trail-less section to the base of the mountain.

Registration 8:30

Race 10:30