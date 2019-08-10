Jenkins Mountain Scramble Trail 10k and Half Marathon
Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970
The Jenkins Mountain Scramble half marathon and 10k will take you down logging roads, wooded trails, rooted single-track, over bridges and around ponds.
There will be a few support stations along the route but racers should carry what they will need, otherwise. Runners should be prepared for varying trail & weather conditions, and 2,364ft of elevation gain.
The half marathon will feature a gradual climb to the summit of Jenkins Mountain (2,513 ft.) and a steep, well-marked trail-less section to the base of the mountain.
Registration 8:30
Race 10:30