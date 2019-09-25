JobsInVT Career Fair

JobsInVT Web Career Fair on September 25, 2019 at the Holiday Inn, Rutland/Killington from 3-6 P.M.

JobsInVT, the leading resource for Vermont employment advertising, is proud to present the VT Career Fair! We will be at the Holiday Inn in Rutland on September 25th from 3-6 P.M. We are excited about the companies that have already signed up, such as Hannaford’s, Heritage Family Credit Union, Rutland Regional Medical Center, VNA & Hospice/Southwest Region, Pete’s Tire Barn, Alliance Group, LLC, and more. Any help you can give to share this opportunity with employers that you know are hiring, as well as seekers, will be greatly appreciated. We will be posting a more extensive list of exhibitors soon.

For more than 20 years JobsInVT has provided job seekers with real, quality jobs online — and now we're creating the opportunity, for seekers to meet face-to-face with recruiters from some of the best companies in Vermont.

This event is FREE to job seekers. Pre-registration allows attendees to quickly check in at the event and avoid registration at the door.

More info: www.VTCareerFairs.com