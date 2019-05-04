John Brown Day 2019

John Brown Day celebrates and honors women and men whose work invokes the passion and conviction of the 19th-century abolitionist who dedicated his life to the cause of liberation.

The annual event, which is organized by North Country-based human rights and freedom education project John Brown Lives!, will be held at the John Brown Farm State Historic Site in Lake Placid. The public is welcome.

Be sure to come early to hike the farms scenic trails and to see the “Dreaming of Timbuctoo” exhibit, located in the barn.

Keeping with the tradition of past John Brown Days, the afternoon will be packed with conversation, education, and stories from people whose work advocates for human rights. This year’s speakers are: