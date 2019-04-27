Join us for a Dress a Girl workshop in the Community Room (use lower back entrance). We’ll make up kits and dresses for little girls who do not have a dress. Bring your fabric, cutting scissors or wheel, sewing machine, and your sandwich for lunch; soup will be provided: 10:00 AM – 4:00. Kids old enough to help are welcome. For more information see: https://www.dressagirlaroundtheworld.com/.