Julie Hart will present "The Joys of Atlasing" on Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs Public Library. Ms. Hart is Project Coordinator for the third Breeding Bird Atlas in New York. She will talk about the history of the atlas, the importance of atlas data, and how you can get involved. This program is sponsored by the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society and is free and open to the public.