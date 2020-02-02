Jr. Herons Club - Snow Forts

Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970

We're carrying our popular summer program right through the winter. Join us each Sunday for one of 6 different programs offered for children. All programs get kids outside--dress accordingly and see you on the trails! Ages 5-11, $5.

Snow Forts: After a brief lesson in snow shelters, participants will decide on a shelter to build and construct it at the VIC. Equipment provided; dress to be outside for 1.5 hours.

