Jumpin' in July with Eric Lee

Eric Lee performs on our lawn for Jumpin In July! Come and check out the indie/folk Americana music of this multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist songwriter. He has worked professionally in recording studios, festival stages, and on the road with acclaimed artists in both folk and bluegrass (The Kennedys, Eric Anderson, Peter Rowan).

This will be a FREE open-air concert on the Strand lawn, plus a cash bar. Come early for chairs, or bring your own.