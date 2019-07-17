Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello!

Free Concert at The Strand

to Google Calendar - Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello! - 2019-07-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello! - 2019-07-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello! - 2019-07-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello! - 2019-07-17 17:30:00

Strand Center for the Arts 23 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Justin Friello is a singer, songwriter, composer, performer, writer, and multi-instrumentalist. He has composed over 100 works for soloists, chamber ensembles, and orchestra; released numerous albums both as a solo artist and with his band, Stockade Kids; and written several short and evening-length musicals.

This will be a FREE open-air concert on the Strand lawn, plus a cash bar. Come early for chairs, or bring your own.

Info

Strand Center for the Arts 23 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
to Google Calendar - Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello! - 2019-07-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello! - 2019-07-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello! - 2019-07-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello! - 2019-07-17 17:30:00