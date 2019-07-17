Jumpin' In July with Justin Friello!

Justin Friello is a singer, songwriter, composer, performer, writer, and multi-instrumentalist. He has composed over 100 works for soloists, chamber ensembles, and orchestra; released numerous albums both as a solo artist and with his band, Stockade Kids; and written several short and evening-length musicals.

This will be a FREE open-air concert on the Strand lawn, plus a cash bar. Come early for chairs, or bring your own.