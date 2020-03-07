Keene Fire Fundraiser
Chili Cookoff and Cornhole Tournament
Keene Fire Department 10858 Route 9N, Keene, New York 12942
Come decide who makes the best chili in the area or try your luck at a game of corn hole in the tournament to win cash. $20 for a team to enter and the chili tasting is a donation that comes with corn bread and dessert. There will be a cash bar available. To enter the corn hole tournament email us at Keenefirephotos@gmail.com. For more info on the event visit the Keene, NY Fire Department Facebook page.