Keene Fire Fundraiser

Come decide who makes the best chili in the area or try your luck at a game of corn hole in the tournament to win cash. $20 for a team to enter and the chili tasting is a donation that comes with corn bread and dessert. There will be a cash bar available. To enter the corn hole tournament email us at Keenefirephotos@gmail.com. For more info on the event visit the Keene, NY Fire Department Facebook page.