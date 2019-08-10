Keeseville Field Day & Parade

The Keeseville KBA and its organizers and sponsors are happy to unveil another great series of local events! Thom Loreman, the committee chair, says the local support and sponsorship has been just awesome, "our sponsors are great! - without them, we would have no events!"

* The Keeseville field day and parade August 10. Parade starts at noon and field day to follow

* This year we have added a "Santa Sprint" - a 1 mile run, for race or costumed participators! the theme for parade is Christmas - so the Santa Sprint is a perfect match. the race is being helped by Steve Peters and Adirondack coast events and Lindsay Champagna and Randy Ashline from Highlands Vineyards. there will plenty of music and food at field day and many kids activities and vendor booths. we still are looking for new vendors and business support. There is also a Car Show from noon-4 sponsored by the ADK Street Rods Car Club - also at field day grounds.

Contact Thom Loreman at 518-593-9702 or thom@loremans.com for more information.