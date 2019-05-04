Keeseville Historical Roadside Marker Dedications

The Anderson Falls Heritage Society will be unveiling two historic roadside markers commemorating local Keeseville history on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

The first unveiling is at 10:00 AM at 61 Liberty Street, Keeseville. The First Baptist Church’s original structure was built in 1826 on the current site of St. John the Baptist Church. The building also served for a time as a Roman Catholic church and about 1853 it was moved to its present location on Liberty Street. It is now a private residence. The historic roadside marker itself was initially erected by the NY-VT Interstate Commission in 1959 commemorating the 1851 Baptist Church edifice on Front Street. That building was demolished in the 1970’s and the marker was removed. With public and member support, the Anderson Falls Heritage Society refurbished it and arranged to restore the marker to public view.

The second unveiling will follow at 10:30 AM for the mineral spring at 92 Kent Street, Keeseville. This building incorporates the original pavilion erected over the mineral spring from the time the waters were first commercialized. The Keeseville Mineral Spring was locally famous for its salubrious water; patrons flocked here seeking the purported therapeutic benefits of drinking the water. It was later bottled and widely distributed as Dietade, forerunner to the local Pepsi franchise. Dietade bottles are now collectible. The marker was funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Roadside Marker Program

The Anderson Falls Heritage Society Heritage House Museum at 96 Clinton Street, Keeseville, will be open at 11 AM for a reception with light refreshments and for viewing exhibits at no charge. The events will be held rain or shine. The public is warmly invited to attend. Two additional historic roadside markers will be unveiled in Clintonville on Saturday, June 1, 2019 commemorating the local iron industry.

The museum is open for visitors on Tuesdays 9 AM-12 N and Thursdays 10 AM-2 PM from May 7- October 10, 2019.

Contact:

Mary Hughes

(518) 645-0881

http://www.andersonfalls.com