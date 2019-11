Darlene Bates KDH Museum Holiday Tree

The Kent-Delord House Museum Holiday Open House will take place on December 7th and 8th, 2019 from 11am to 3pm. This year’s theme is Storybook Holidays and will include decorations and refreshments provided by the Kent-Delord House Museum Garden Club. Come and join us for this free event (donations to the museum will be gratefully received).