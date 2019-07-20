Kent-Delord House Museum Secret Gardens Tour

Please join us for the 2019 Kent-Delord House Museum Secret Gardens Tour to be held on Saturday, July 20th from 12:00 to 5:00, rain or shine. The tour features premiere gardens in Clinton County. Advance tickets cost $10.00 and will be available June 25th through July 19th. They can be purchased at the Kent-Delord House Museum and Cook and Gardener in Plattsburgh or from garden club members.

Day of the tour tickets cost $15.00 and will be sold at the Kent-Delord House Museum, Plattsburgh from 12:00 to 1:30. Complimentary refreshments will be served at one of the gardens.

Proceeds from the Garden Tour will be used to support the work of the Kent-Delord House Garden Club whose mission is to maintain and improve the gardens at the Kent-Delord House Museum.

For more information, please contact Nancy 561-6793 or Linda 643-9486.

518-643-9486
